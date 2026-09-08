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Ukraine hopes for U.S. support in implementing the Freyja anti-ballistic project — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is counting on U.S. support in implementing the Freyja anti-ballistic project.

Ukraine hopes for U.S. support in implementing the Freyja anti-ballistic project — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is counting on U.S. support in implementing the Freyja anti-ballistic system. At the same time, he emphasized that work on the project is continuing jointly with European partners, reports UNN.

Details

We need missiles, you know. We are preparing our Freyja program, and we very much hope that the Americans will also support this program, but nevertheless, together with the Europeans, we will definitely achieve the desired result. Until that result is achieved, we need ballistic missile packages from the Americans. They heard in detail what we need and when we need it

 - the president said in response to journalists' questions.

Commenting on the Russian nighttime attack, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian forces shot down about 90% of the aerial targets, but the situation with ballistic missiles remains difficult.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings with representatives of countries and defense companies involved in developing the joint anti-ballistic program Freyja.

Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles07.09.26, 15:38 • 54858 views

What is Freyja

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European anti-ballistic system, the first track of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point's general and technical director Iryna Terekh said that development has reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem - radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center, while tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The system's first interception of a ballistic target is scheduled for 2027.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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