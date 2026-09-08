A massive blackout has hit the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions

A lack of electricity supply is being observed in Mykolaiv and Kherson. The reasons for the power outage are currently unknown, reports UNN.

"A lack of electricity supply is currently being observed throughout the entire community. The causes of the outage are being established," wrote Kherson Regional Military Administration head Yaroslav Shanko.

He noted that in the event of a prolonged power outage, Invincibility Points operate around the clock, where people can charge mobile devices, use communications services and receive other basic services.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that the city is currently without electricity. Relevant services are already determining the cause.

According to him, trams are not currently operating. Trolleybuses with an autonomous range of 20 km are operating on the routes.

We remind you

As of the morning of September 8, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers remained without electricity in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.