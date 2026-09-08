On September 9, Kyiv Metro will test above-ground train operations during the yellow threat level

On September 9, trains on the above-ground section of Kyiv Metro’s Syretsko-Pecherska Line will operate in test mode during a yellow air-raid alert. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.

The testing will take place ahead of the planned launch, on September 10, of unrestricted train service on the above-ground section of the Syretsko-Pecherska Line during a yellow-level alert - the Kyiv City State Administration said in a post.

According to available information, ahead of the launch, employees of the capital’s metro are completing practical testing of new operating algorithms. Specialists are rehearsing actions in the event of a yellow- or red-level air threat, emergencies, and the need to evacuate passengers from the above-ground section.

They are also checking the procedures for informing passengers and the interaction between train drivers, train dispatchers, and station duty staff. Audio announcements for passengers in the 105 main carriages of the Syretsko-Pecherska Line are being updated separately in accordance with the new operating algorithms. Passenger and employee safety is the enterprise’s priority - the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

According to public activist Andriy Smolii, queues of hundreds of people have formed in Kyiv because of the transport collapse.

"Hundreds of people are again queueing in Kyiv because of the transport collapse. Alerts should be called off whenever possible, because the situation is a complete disaster," Smolii said.

Reminder

In the capital, the Syretsko-Pecherska Metro Line will operate in full during a yellow-level alert, and the curfew will also be shortened. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after a briefing by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi