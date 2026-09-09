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"ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of one of Russia's key oil refineries; the data was passed on to the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

ATESH partisans conducted reconnaissance of the Mari oil refinery in Russia. Data on the facility's production and security was passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of one of Russia's key oil refineries; the data was passed on to the Defense Forces

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" said they had conducted reconnaissance of the Mari El Oil Refinery in the Republic of Mari El in Russia. The information collected about the enterprise was handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, "ATESH" reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the Mari El Oil Refinery has a design capacity of more than 1.6 million tonnes of oil per year and plays an important role in the region's fuel and energy complex.

During the observation, the agents recorded the operation of the main production units, the movement of tanker trucks, and heightened security at the technological sites.

"ATESH" claims that the information obtained made it possible to clarify the location of key sections of the enterprise, activity at the facility, and the organization of its security.

According to the movement, the information collected was handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"ATESH" reported the disruption of supplies to Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction30.08.26, 07:38 • 13366 views

Stepan Haftko

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