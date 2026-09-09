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A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7394 views

OSINT analysts located the fire following a nighttime attack on Novorossiysk’s fuel oil terminal. Local authorities reported that there were no casualties.

A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysis

During the night of September 9, drones attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk, after which fires broke out on the premises of several enterprises. Based on footage filmed by eyewitnesses, OSINT analyst ASTRA determined that the fire broke out at the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal, UNN reports.

Details

The city’s mayor, Andriy Kravchenko, reported that a “UAV attack had been repelled” and that fragments of drones had struck the premises of several enterprises and an area near a residential building. According to preliminary data from local authorities, there were no casualties.

According to ASTRA, the geolocation of footage published by eyewitnesses points to the premises of Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal LLC.

The enterprise is part of the Novorossiysk transport hub and is located on the premises of the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port—the largest seaport in Russia.

A large-scale fire broke out in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack in the area of the port infrastructure09.09.26, 00:40 • 10667 views

Stepan Haftko

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