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A large-scale fire broke out in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack in the area of the port infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

An oil depot caught fire in Novorossiysk after a nighttime drone attack. Russian authorities reported two people injured and damage to buildings.

A large-scale fire broke out in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack in the area of the port infrastructure

During the night of September 9, a large-scale fire broke out in the area of port infrastructure in the Russian city of Novorossiysk after a drone attack. Local Telegram channels are publishing video of the major fire, UNN writes.

Details

Footage released by eyewitnesses shows a large fire, with thick smoke rising over the city. Air raid sirens also sounded in Novorossiysk during the attack.

The city’s mayor, Andriy Kravchenko, reported that a “drone attack was being repelled” in N=Novorossiysk overnight.

Local residents were urged to move away from windows and follow safety measures.

What is known about the consequences

Later, Russian authorities confirmed a fire on the premises of an oil depot. According to Kravchenko, the fire was caused by falling drone debris; several technical and administrative buildings were burning. Drone fragments allegedly also fell on the premises of a fuel terminal.

According to preliminary data from the Russian side, 2 people were injured. Damage to the glazing of 2 apartment buildings was also reported. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the attack or its consequences so far.

Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.06.09.26, 17:36 • 47147 views

Stepan Haftko

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