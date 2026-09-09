The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people

At night, Russian forces attacked the international "Starokozache" border crossing point on the border with Moldova using attack drones. As a result of the strike, there were fatalities and casualties among civilians, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the drones struck the infrastructure of the border crossing point and the adjacent area. Fires broke out following the strikes.

The deceased and injured were near the border crossing point. The State Border Guard Service has not yet specified the exact number of people.

Unfortunately, there are casualties and fatalities among the civilian population who were near the border crossing point - the border guards reported.

Due to the consequences of the attack, the processing of citizens and vehicles at the "Starokozache" border crossing point was temporarily suspended. The Ukrainian side informed representatives of Moldova about the situation.

After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a building