Putin spoke with Trump; they discussed Witkoff's and Kushner's trips to Moscow and Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Putin and Trump held a phone call after the special representatives' visits to Moscow and Kyiv. Putin also gave his "analysis" of the war in Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone call, during which they discussed visits by special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported to Russian media by the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to UNN.
Putin and Trump exchanged views following Witkoff and Kushner's trips to Moscow and Kyiv
According to him, Putin presented Trump with an "objective and thorough analysis" of what is happening during the war in Ukraine.
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