Putin spoke with Trump; they discussed Witkoff's and Kushner's trips to Moscow and Kyiv

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone call, during which they discussed visits by special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported to Russian media by the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to UNN.

Putin and Trump exchanged views following Witkoff and Kushner's trips to Moscow and Kyiv - Ushakov reported.

According to him, Putin presented Trump with an "objective and thorough analysis" of what is happening during the war in Ukraine.

U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist