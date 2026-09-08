Today, September 8, the 30 nominees for the "Ballon d’Or"—the award for the world’s best footballer, presented annually by the French magazine "France Football"—were determined. The most nominees for the award come from French club "PSG"—10 players. UNN reports this, citing the Ballon d’Or.

Details

The largest number of nominees are players from French club "Paris Saint-Germain", for which Illia Zabarnyi plays—as many as 10 footballers. They include the current Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé, as well as Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha and Ferran Torres, who led Spain to victory at the 2026 World Cup and moved to "PSG" from "Barcelona" this season.

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Next comes "Bayern", represented by four players: Luis Díaz, Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Dayot Upamecano.

The same number of players represent Andriy Lunin’s "Real": Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Marc Cucurella, who moved to the "Whites" from "Chelsea" this season,

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Next comes "Arsenal", which has three nominees: Gabriel, Declan Rice and William Saliba.

"Barcelona" also has the same number of representatives: Pau Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal and Rodri, who moved to the "Blaugrana" from "Manchester City".

Rodri has become a “Barcelona” player

Also nominated are: Julián Quiñones ("Al-Qadsiah", scorer of the first goal at the 2026 World Cup), Sadio Mané ("Al-Nassr"), Lautaro Martínez ("Inter"), Lionel Messi ("Inter Miami"), Erling Haaland ("Manchester City"), Bruno Fernandes ("Manchester United").

Additional information

The Ballon d’Or (French for Ballon d’Or) is an award for the best footballer in Europe, and since 2007, for the best footballer in the world. Since 1956, it has been presented annually by the French magazine "France Football". Until 1995, the award was given only to Europeans; after 1995, any player from a European club could receive the prize; since 2007, any player in the world has been eligible.

Since 2022, the award has been presented based on the results of the football season (from August through July of the following year), rather than the calendar year. All of a player’s performances for both their club and national team are taken into account.

One journalist from each of the top 100 countries in the FIFA world ranking takes part in the voting. Ukraine has traditionally been represented in this voting by journalist Ihor Linnyk.

Starting this year, the organizers published updated criteria to guide the journalists who will take part in the voting. Each voter selects their favorites based on three established criteria: individual and decisive performances; team achievements and trophies won; and conduct and adherence to the principles of fair play both on and off the field

It should be noted that traditionally the "Ballon d’Or" was presented only in Paris, at the Théâtre du Châtelet. However, this year’s award ceremony, which will be the 70th anniversary edition, will be held in London as a tribute to the first Ballon d’Or winner, Stanley Matthews. Interestingly, Matthews is the oldest Ballon d’Or winner, having received the award at the age of 41.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26.

Previously

The French magazine "France Football", which presents the "Ballon d’Or" to the world’s best footballer, announced the nominees for the best club of the year, the Johan Cruyff Award and the Lev Yashin Award.

The French magazine "France Football" announced the nominees for the 2026 Kopa Trophy. The list includes 10 players, including the current trophy holder Lamine Yamal, as well as players nominated for the first time.