Madrid's "Atletico" announced the signing of 2022 world champion and defender Cristian Romero from "Tottenham", while French club "PSG", for whom Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays, signed the reigning world champion, "Barcelona" winger Ferran Torres, reports UNN.

Details

As stated by "Atletico", the Madrid club and "Tottenham Hotspur" have reached an agreement on the transfer of Cristian Gabriel Romero, who signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2031.

The club noted that the experienced 28-year-old right-footed centre-back is a very physically strong footballer who quickly anticipates the opponent's actions and decisively intercepts the ball, while also demonstrating great authority and leadership qualities on the pitch.

Our new player underwent the relevant medical examination at the Vithas - Invictum High-Performance Sports Medicine Centre at the Arturo Soria University Hospital of Madrid, after which he headed to the club's offices at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where he signed a contract with our team - "Atletico" said.

Also, UEFA Super Cup winner French club "PSG", for whom Illia Zabarnyi plays, announced the signing of 2026 world champion Ferran Torres from "Barcelona".

Paris Saint-Germain" is delighted to announce that it has managed to sign Ferran Torres. The Spanish forward, a world champion, has signed a contract with the club until 2031 and will wear number 9 - "PSG" said.

The transfer fee for both players has not been disclosed; however, according to media reports, "Atletico" paid €40 million for Romero, while "PSG" paid €43 million for Torres.

PSG won the UEFA Super Cup for the second consecutive time after defeating Aston Villa