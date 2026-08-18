Rodri has become a “Barcelona” player

Manchester City midfielder, Ballon d'Or winner and world champion Rodri is moving to Catalan club Barcelona. This was reported by Barcelona's press service, UNN reports.

FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement on the transfer of Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, known in the football world as Rodri, who will remain with the Catalan club until June 30, 2030 - the statement said.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed; however, according to media reports, it amounts to €60 million plus €15 million in bonuses.

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Rodri had played for Manchester City since 2019, having joined from Atlético Madrid. During his time at Man City, Rodri won the English Super Cup, the English championship, the Champions League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and also won the Ballon d'Or.

This year, Rodri became world champion with the Spanish national team.

Following the European Championship final, the outstanding players were honored. Spain midfielder Rodri was named the tournament's best player, while another Spanish footballer, Lamine Yamal, was named the best young player.

Earlier, Rodri himself said that he would like to move to Real Madrid.