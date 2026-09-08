"We will see a new dynamic": Zelenskyy said what to expect from the Russian Federation after the State Duma elections

After the completion of the elections to the Russian State Duma at the end of September, Moscow’s rhetoric may change, particularly regarding mobilization. Russia may carry out a covert or open mobilization, and its infrastructure is already prepared for this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on September 8 during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking about a possible mobilization in Russia, Zelenskyy noted that Moscow will likely currently try not to demonstrate such steps because of the upcoming State Duma elections.

Russia will now communicate that there is no mobilization. They need to calm society - the president said.

He added that he did not know exactly what form the mobilization would take after the elections—open or covert—but Ukraine understands how many troops the Russian leadership may be counting on.

However, the president clarified that according to the information he possesses, this concerns at least 300,000 Russian troops whom Moscow may be planning to additionally deploy in combat operations in Ukraine. And the infrastructure in Russia is already prepared to conduct mobilization.

At the same time, such a campaign will be difficult and costly for Russia - the Ukrainian leader elaborated.

Separately, the head of state said that the Russian army is trying to compensate for problems on the battlefield with massive strikes on Ukrainian territory. He also accused the Russian side of spreading false information about the situation at the front, particularly regarding Sviatohirsk and Sumy.

It is not working out on the battlefield. Where can they show strikes? Only in the air. This is where they have strength. This is also a fact - Zelenskyy said, emphasizing the significant number of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

The president suggested that until the completion of the State Duma elections, the Russian authorities would try to demonstrate within the country that there was no serious escalation, while continuing intensive strikes against Ukraine. According to him, a new dynamic in Moscow’s rhetoric may be seen at the end of September, after the elections are completed.

We remind you

Earlier, we wrote that after the elections, Russia may allow contract military service for those deemed unfit for health reasons.