Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine in winter; no serious negotiations are expected before 2027 – Bloomberg

Russia plans to intensify attacks on Ukraine over the next 6 months, particularly against energy and heating infrastructure, seeking to worsen living conditions for the population and test the resilience of Western support for Kyiv. At the same time, serious negotiations on ending the war are unlikely before 2027, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

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According to the agency's sources, the recent visit by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow did not bring noticeable progress on ending the war.

U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist

Instead, the Kremlin is preparing to intensify strikes throughout the winter. One of the main targets could be Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure. According to one Bloomberg source, Russia will thereby seek to make the daily lives of Ukrainians as difficult as possible.

Putin expects to strengthen his position by spring

At the same time, according to the agency, Moscow plans to intensify hybrid operations and political interference in Europe, seeking to weaken support for Ukraine.

Putin spoke with Trump; they discussed Witkoff's and Kushner's trips to Moscow and Kyiv

One Bloomberg source believes that Vladimir Putin expects to be in a stronger negotiating position by next spring. Another source noted that serious peace talks are unlikely to begin before 2027.

Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow on September 5, and arrived in Kyiv the following day. According to the Financial Times, during the negotiations the sides generally acknowledged that the war would most likely not end by winter, and discussed ways to help Ukraine get through the difficult winter period.

During the U.S. representatives' trip, Moscow announced a 3-day pause in strikes on Kyiv. However, as early as September 8, Russia resumed attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Putin assured Trump that he has "no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in his thoughts" — Ushakov