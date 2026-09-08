$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
08:58 PM • 282 views
Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine in winter; no serious negotiations are expected before 2027 – Bloomberg
08:27 PM • 2790 views
Lavrov stated that all of Ukraine should become a "buffer zone" for Russia
05:53 PM • 11786 views
A massive blackout has hit the Kherson and Mykolaiv regionsVideo
05:14 PM • 12075 views
Russia is preparing to test ballistic missiles with a range of 800 km and may attack targets in western Ukraine — the HUR
Exclusive
05:02 PM • 14001 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
04:16 PM • 15949 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10
September 8, 02:22 PM • 22860 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 02:10 PM • 14094 views
“Flamingo,” RAM-2X and “Koral”: what visitors saw at the MSPO defense exhibition in Poland — photosPhoto
September 8, 01:43 PM • 13314 views
The European Commission approved Ukraine’s application for €3.2 billion to purchase Patriot missiles
Exclusive
September 8, 01:08 PM • 14178 views
When is it really worth changing a child’s school, and how can this transition be made without unnecessary stress?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position: Zelenskyy explained what gives grounds for optimismSeptember 8, 11:15 AM • 5522 views
"We will see a new dynamic": Zelenskyy said what to expect from the Russian Federation after the State Duma electionsSeptember 8, 11:34 AM • 6820 views
The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a military aid package including Patriot missiles: the amount has been announcedSeptember 8, 12:08 PM • 10838 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 22902 views
Zelenskyy and Trump are preparing for a personal meeting in September: the Foreign Ministry revealed detailsSeptember 8, 02:51 PM • 8986 views
Publications
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
05:02 PM • 13995 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 1004:16 PM • 15944 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 22856 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 22955 views
Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism
Exclusive
September 8, 12:04 PM • 25933 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Aleksandar Vučić
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 77474 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 73063 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 80365 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 97022 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 91305 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series

Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine in winter; no serious negotiations are expected before 2027 – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the next six months. Serious negotiations are unlikely before 2027.

Russia plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine in winter; no serious negotiations are expected before 2027 – Bloomberg

Russia plans to intensify attacks on Ukraine over the next 6 months, particularly against energy and heating infrastructure, seeking to worsen living conditions for the population and test the resilience of Western support for Kyiv. At the same time, serious negotiations on ending the war are unlikely before 2027, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency's sources, the recent visit by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow did not bring noticeable progress on ending the war.

U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist07.09.26, 17:51 • 28787 views

Instead, the Kremlin is preparing to intensify strikes throughout the winter. One of the main targets could be Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure. According to one Bloomberg source, Russia will thereby seek to make the daily lives of Ukrainians as difficult as possible.

Putin expects to strengthen his position by spring

At the same time, according to the agency, Moscow plans to intensify hybrid operations and political interference in Europe, seeking to weaken support for Ukraine.

Putin spoke with Trump; they discussed Witkoff's and Kushner's trips to Moscow and Kyiv08.09.26, 17:28 • 3790 views

One Bloomberg source believes that Vladimir Putin expects to be in a stronger negotiating position by next spring. Another source noted that serious peace talks are unlikely to begin before 2027.

Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow on September 5, and arrived in Kyiv the following day. According to the Financial Times, during the negotiations the sides generally acknowledged that the war would most likely not end by winter, and discussed ways to help Ukraine get through the difficult winter period.

During the U.S. representatives' trip, Moscow announced a 3-day pause in strikes on Kyiv. However, as early as September 8, Russia resumed attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Putin assured Trump that he has "no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in his thoughts" — Ushakov08.09.26, 18:07 • 3032 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Bloomberg L.P.
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv