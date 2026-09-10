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Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Russia struck a shopping center in Sumy: at least two people were killed and 20 injured. Sybiha called for strengthening air defense and sanctions.

Moscow is ready to continue killing civilians; every attack must be met with measures to weaken Russia — Sybiha on the strike on Sumy

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia deliberately attacked a shopping center in Sumy, killing at least 2 people and injuring another 20. He called on international partners to respond to the strike by strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and imposing new pressure on Russia, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sybiha, the strike on the shopping center was a "deliberate choice of target," and Russia understood the possible consequences of the attack.

Moscow is demonstrating that it is prepared to continue openly killing civilians in broad daylight, as it still believes that the world will swallow yet another Russian crime, condemn it, and move on

– the minister said.

Sybiha called for a concrete response

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the partners' response should not be limited to expressing concern. He called for strengthening Ukraine's capabilities to defend its skies, restricting Russia's ability to produce weapons, and increasing pressure on the resources that finance the war.

Every Russian attack must be met by weakening Russia's ability to launch the next strike. That is how we will stop this cycle of terror

– Sybiha concluded.

A 21-year-old man and woman were killed — Sumy authorities уточнили the number of victims and injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall09.09.26, 22:51 • 1504 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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Andriy Sybiha
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Sumy