A 21-year-old man and woman were killed — Sumy authorities уточнили the number of victims and injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
06:32 PM • 12856 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhoto
Exclusive
05:35 PM • 18467 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
05:07 PM • 13229 views
15,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman — how the city is ensuring safety during Rosh HashanahPhoto
03:56 PM • 14950 views
Drone threat beyond the Arctic Circle: Russia complains that Ukraine attacked a plant in Yamal
03:33 PM • 14576 views
In the Odrex doctors’ case, the court heard the defense’s objections concerning one of those accused of medical negligence
September 9, 12:42 PM • 22038 views
Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW
September 9, 08:54 AM • 28750 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
September 9, 06:47 AM • 36335 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
September 9, 06:18 AM • 33856 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 48972 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2.6m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - ReutersSeptember 9, 11:44 AM • 18275 views
Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be savedSeptember 9, 12:13 PM • 12061 views
Two women wounded during the attack on the "Kyiv-Sumy" train have died in hospitalSeptember 9, 12:17 PM • 5470 views
The case against former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetiana Krupa for illicit enrichment has been referred to courtSeptember 9, 12:54 PM • 6664 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 23659 views
Publications
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhoto06:32 PM • 12857 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
05:35 PM • 18468 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhotoSeptember 9, 01:26 PM • 23866 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 45467 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 57961 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jonas Gahr Støre
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 45591 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 46193 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 41841 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 99137 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 93788 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

A 21-year-old man and woman were killed — Sumy authorities уточнили the number of victims and injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

A 21-year-old man and woman were killed in Russia’s attack on a shopping mall in Sumy. Twenty people were injured, four of them in serious condition.

A 21-year-old man and woman were killed — Sumy authorities уточнили the number of victims and injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall

As a result of Russia's attack on a shopping mall in Sumy, a 21-year-old man and woman were killed; information about a third victim was not confirmed, but the number of wounded has risen to 20. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Among those killed as a result of the enemy strike on the shopping mall in Sumy were a 21-year-old man and woman. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Fortunately, information regarding a third fatality was not confirmed 

- Hryhorov noted.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, 20 people are currently known to have been injured. Two men and one woman are in serious condition.  Another woman is in extremely serious condition.

Among the wounded are three girls aged 15–16. Their injuries are minor to moderate. Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance. Wishing all those injured a speedy recovery 

- Hryhorov concluded.

In Sumy, the death toll from the attack on the shopping mall has risen to three, while 14 people were injured.09.09.26, 21:08 • 1586 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Sumy