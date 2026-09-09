A 21-year-old man and woman were killed — Sumy authorities уточнили the number of victims and injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall

As a result of Russia's attack on a shopping mall in Sumy, a 21-year-old man and woman were killed; information about a third victim was not confirmed, but the number of wounded has risen to 20. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Among those killed as a result of the enemy strike on the shopping mall in Sumy were a 21-year-old man and woman. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Fortunately, information regarding a third fatality was not confirmed - Hryhorov noted.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, 20 people are currently known to have been injured. Two men and one woman are in serious condition. Another woman is in extremely serious condition.

Among the wounded are three girls aged 15–16. Their injuries are minor to moderate. Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance. Wishing all those injured a speedy recovery - Hryhorov concluded.

In Sumy, the death toll from the attack on the shopping mall has risen to three, while 14 people were injured.