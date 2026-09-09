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In Sumy, the death toll from the attack on the shopping mall has risen to three, while 14 people were injured.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Three people were killed as a result of a Russian UAV attack on a shopping mall in Sumy. Among the 14 injured are three children; four people are in serious condition.

In Sumy, the death toll from the attack on the shopping mall has risen to three, while 14 people were injured.

As a result of the Russian attack on a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy, the death toll has risen to three, while the number of injured has increased to 14. This was reported by representatives of the city and regional authorities, according to UNN.

This evening, the enemy struck one of the city's shopping centers in the Zarichnyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that 14 people were injured. There are fatalities 

- said Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the strike are ongoing.

We will add

In turn, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported that three people were known to have been killed as a result of the enemy UAV attack on the shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. 

Three children are among those injured in the enemy UAV strike on the shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. Fourteen people have been taken to hospital. Four are in serious condition. Doctors are providing the injured with the necessary assistance 

- Hryhorov summarized.

The enemy attacked a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy: one person was killed, others were injured09.09.26, 20:23 • 1320 views

Antonina Tumanova

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