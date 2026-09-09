Russian dictator Vladimir Putin likely presented a distorted picture of the situation on the front during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in order to persuade official Washington to put pressure on Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War reports this, UNN reports.

Details

ISW experts believe that Putin’s assessment is highly distorted due to systematic disinformation from Russia’s military leadership. It is noted that the Kremlin leader regularly makes exaggerated statements about the advance of Russian troops on the front in order to create the impression of success and persuade Trump to put even more pressure on Ukraine.

the Kremlin, in particular, maintains its long-standing position that Ukraine is accepting all of Russia’s demands, even if the dynamics on the battlefield have fundamentally changed - the ISW statement reads.

Additionally

On September 6, Trump’s special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv by train after a visit to Moscow.

The office of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin described the meeting with U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as "substantive, constructive, and as frank as possible." At the same time, Putin said that "the Kyiv regime has stopped hiding its true nature by reinterring Nazis."

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States and interested in ending the war as soon as possible.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russian-Ukrainian negotiations could resume in the coming days, and that Washington was preparing a corresponding plan.