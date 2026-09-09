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Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be saved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

In Boryspil, a newborn girl fell from a sixth-floor balcony and died in hospital. Police have launched an investigation.

Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be saved

In Boryspil, near Kyiv, an infant fell from the sixth floor. The newborn girl could not be saved. According to the Kyiv Region police, a pre-trial investigation has been launched, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the child was on the balcony with her mother. The girl was taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the child could not be saved.

In Kharkiv, a 4-year-old boy died after falling from a window; his mother has been served a notice of suspicion08.05.26, 15:12 • 7881 view

Based on this fact, investigators from the Boryspil District Police Department launched a pre-trial investigation. Police are currently establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.

5-year-old child fell from a sixth-floor window in Odesa05.11.25, 10:36 • 4122 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast