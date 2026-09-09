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The United States will ban imports from Canada of dairy products, most alcohol and motorcycles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Starting September 29, the United States will restrict imports from Canada of dairy products, most alcohol and motorcycles. The decision was made in response to Ottawa's retaliatory tariffs.

The United States will ban imports from Canada of dairy products, most alcohol and motorcycles

The United States will impose a ban on imports from Canada of certain dairy products, motorcycles, and most alcoholic beverages amid escalating trade tensions between the countries. The restrictions will take effect on September 29, AP reports, according to UNN.

Details

Washington's decision came after Canada imposed counter-tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of American goods. Ottawa took this step in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy following the failure of trade talks last month.

Canada has imposed tariffs of up to 50% in response to Trump’s tariffs09.09.26, 01:37 • 1584 views

Separately, Trump ordered Canadian goods to be excluded from major long-term U.S. government contracts. The General Services Administration is to consider products from Canada unacceptable for such procurements until Ottawa provides, in the White House's wording, "full and fair reciprocity" for American goods.

Against the backdrop of the trade confrontation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney promised to accelerate efforts to reduce the country's economic dependence on the United States.

Canada is ready to return to trade negotiations with the United States – Carney named the main condition04.09.26, 02:18 • 4739 views

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