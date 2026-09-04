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Canada is ready to return to trade negotiations with the United States – Carney named the main condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Canada is ready to resume trade negotiations with the United States provided there is a stable and reliable agreement. Trump threatened Ottawa with economic consequences.

Canada is ready to return to trade negotiations with the United States – Carney named the main condition

Canada is ready to conclude a trade agreement with the United States that would serve the interests of both countries, but it must be stable and reliable. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said this, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Carney emphasized that Ottawa is ready to return to the negotiating table as soon as the United States is ready to do so.

An agreement that serves the interests of Canadian workers, families, and businesses also serves the interests of American families, American businesses, and American consumers. We are ready to sit down at the negotiating table and conclude this agreement when the Americans are ready

– Carney said.

The Canadian prime minister suggested that the American side had softened some of its demands recently. According to him, the United States had previously insisted on a number of issues that remained points of contention until the final hours of the negotiations, which broke down in August.

Trump urged Canadian companies to immediately move their businesses to the United States30.08.26, 23:58 • 7520 views

Shortly after Carney's statement, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that it was not in the Canadian politicians' interest to make him their "enemy." He also threatened Canada with serious economic consequences in the event of such a confrontation.

Former Canadian trade negotiator predicts a new deterioration in relations with the United States27.08.26, 02:55 • 4498 views

Stepan Haftko

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