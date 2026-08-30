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Trump urged Canadian companies to immediately move their businesses to the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Donald Trump urged Canadian companies to immediately move their businesses to the United States. He promised them no tariffs amid the trade dispute.

Trump urged Canadian companies to immediately move their businesses to the United States

US President Donald Trump urged Canadian companies doing business with America to move their operations to the United States. The American leader wrote about this on Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Trump said that Canadian companies should move their operations to the US "immediately." According to him, some of them previously operated in the United States but left the country because of the policies of the previous US administration.

Trump called himself the greatest U.S. president and classified Biden and Obama as "failures"28.08.26, 07:55 • 8467 views

Let all Canadian companies doing business with America immediately move their operations to the United States. Many of them are companies that left the US many years ago because of foolish American leadership

– Trump wrote.

Promised to exempt companies from tariffs

The US president also promised Canadian businesses that they would face no tariffs if they moved their operations to the United States.

When you return – no tariffs

– Trump emphasized.

The American president's statement came amid trade disputes between the US and Canada. Washington has recently been increasing tariff pressure on Canadian goods, while Ottawa is responding with its own trade measures.

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Stepan Haftko

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