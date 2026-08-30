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Trump posted an AI-generated video featuring armed "Donald ducks" guarding "Lake America"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Trump posted an AI-generated clip showing armed geese patrolling Lake Ontario, which he renamed. Canada and New York rejected the new name.

Trump posted an AI-generated video featuring armed "Donald ducks" guarding "Lake America"

U.S. President Donald Trump posted a video created using artificial intelligence on Truth Social, showing armed "Donald Ducks" patrolling the shores of Lake Ontario, which he renamed "Lake America" by executive order. The Independent reports, UNN writes.

Details

The 34-second clip shows Canadian geese with Trump's signature hairstyle and muscular human arms holding assault rifles. The birds march along the body of water, while a city resembling Toronto can be seen in the background.

At the end of the video, the "Donald Ducks" raise their weapons and fire into the air against a backdrop of fireworks. The clip is accompanied by the caption "Lake America – Protected by Donald Ducks".

Trump renamed Lake Ontario

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order requiring U.S. federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as "Lake America" in official documents. At the same time, the U.S. president cannot force Canada, U.S. states, or private organizations to use the new name.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the renaming and emphasized that the name Lake Ontario has a history spanning more than 400 years. New York state authorities and representatives of the Seneca Indigenous people also opposed Trump's decision.

Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario Lake America27.08.26, 20:56 • 13712 views

Stepan Haftko

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