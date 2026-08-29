In the Netherlands, an institute declared a "red alert level" over Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

Photo: Trimbos Institute

The Dutch Institute for Addiction and Mental Health has issued a "red alert" regarding potentially fatal ecstasy pills in the shape of U.S. President Donald Trump's head. This was reported by the institute's press service, according to UNN.

Details

"Last week, several ecstasy pills were submitted to one of the testing centers of the Drugs Information and Monitoring System (DIMS), which turned out to contain a very high concentration of PMMA. The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) also recently analyzed a similar pill. Taking this pill can lead to the body overheating, with a possible fatal outcome," the statement said.

The pill comes in two different colors (various combinations were found), with an image of Trump on the front and a score line on the back, above which is the inscription "NL" and below which is "Trump." Since May, DIMS has already been warning through the Red Alert app against taking pills that contain, in addition to MDMA, a small amount of PMMA.

PMMA (para-methoxymethamphetamine) is a substance very similar to MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy. Its effects take longer to appear, while its stimulating effect often does not manifest itself. This increases the risk of overdose. Several hours after taking PMMA, various symptoms may suddenly occur, such as nausea, an accelerated heartbeat, seizures, and a sharp increase in body temperature.

We remind you

As part of the international special operation "Rubicon" to expose the drug trade, 1,209 searches were conducted, 367 suspects, 42 drug laboratories, and 138 warehouses were uncovered, and more than one ton of finished drugs, 50 cars, and approximately a quarter of a million dollars in various currencies were seized.