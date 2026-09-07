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China may have secretly supplied Russia with components for attack drones - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group may have supplied Russia with 46 tonnes of carbon chemicals for the production of attack drones. The US and Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the documents.

China may have secretly supplied Russia with components for attack drones - Politico

The Chinese state-owned company Jilin Chemical Fiber Group may have secretly supplied Russia with materials necessary for the production of kamikaze drones. This is evidenced by internal documents of a Russian company concerning shipments, obtained by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

According to transportation and customs documents, at the beginning of 2026, the Chinese company disguised the delivery of 46 tons of carbon-fiber-based chemicals to a subsidiary of Russia’s "Rosatom." The subsidiary, among other things, produces key components for kamikaze drones.

Politico notes that Chinese components have long been found in Russian drones shot down in Ukraine. At the same time, the new documents describe in detail for the first time the direct delivery of materials essential for UAV production from China to Russia.

The United States and Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the supply documents

The documents from Russian sources were collected by the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation. According to a U.S. government representative, the U.S. House Select Committee on China examined them and deemed them "authentic."

A Ukrainian official also told the publication that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had examined the documents and confirmed their authenticity.

It is noted that "the Chinese state-owned company Jilin Chemical Fiber Group did not respond to numerous requests for comment."

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