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Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario Lake America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Donald Trump announced the immediate renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America. It borders Canada and the state of New York.

Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario Lake America

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, saying the change would take effect immediately, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The White House said the order directs the Department of the Interior and Secretary Doug Burgum to make the change.

Lake Ontario, one of North America's five Great Lakes, borders both the Canadian province of Ontario and the state of New York.

It should be added

Trade talks between the United States and Canada broke down last week, with each side blaming the other for derailing three days of intensive negotiations.

U.S.-Canada trade negotiations failed over minor differences in the details of the agreement24.08.26, 00:38 • 4084 views

Antonina Tumanova

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