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Trump called himself the greatest U.S. president and classified Biden and Obama as "failures"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

Donald Trump placed himself in the “Greatest” category, and Biden, Obama, and Carter in the “Failures” category. He did not mention some of the presidents.

Trump called himself the greatest U.S. president and classified Biden and Obama as "failures"

U.S. President Donald Trump published his own ranking of U.S. presidents on his Truth Social platform, placing himself in a separate category called "The Greatest." He placed former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama in the "Failures" category, UNN reports.

Details

In the ranking, Trump placed himself above other U.S. presidents, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Franklin Roosevelt. He placed them in the "Great" category.

Trump included Theodore Roosevelt, Grover Cleveland, John Adams and James Polk in the "Almost Great" category. Bill Clinton was placed in the "Average" category.

Biden and Obama received the lowest rating

Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter were placed among the "Failures" in Trump's ranking. He also included former U.S. presidents Ulysses Grant and Warren Harding in this category.

Trump published a map of Venezuela with the inscription "51st State"02.08.26, 01:05 • 6111 views

Some presidents from the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century are completely absent from Trump's published ranking. In particular, the list does not include John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush or George W. Bush.

Trump regularly publishes material on Truth Social highlighting his role in U.S. history. The day before, he shared images and videos created with artificial intelligence in which he appears alongside George Washington, including in a future White House ballroom.

Earlier, Trump also published an image of Canada separated from the United States by a large wall.

Trump used AI to show himself in a nonexistent White House ballroom alongside George Washington15.08.26, 18:44 • 14185 views

Stepan Haftko

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