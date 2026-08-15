Trump used AI to show himself in a nonexistent White House ballroom alongside George Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump posted a video created using artificial intelligence, showing him walking through a White House ballroom that does not currently exist, together with the first U.S. president, George Washington. Trump posted the video on his Truth Social page, UNN reports.

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In the generated footage, Trump and Washington walk through a hall with large chandeliers, columns, and festive decorations. The video presents the future ballroom as an already completed part of the White House complex.

Earlier, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of a $400 million ballroom.

The project has not yet been implemented. A U.S. appeals court previously blocked it due to the lack of the necessary approval from Congress.

Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of the White House ballroom to continue