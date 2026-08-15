Trump used AI to show himself in a nonexistent White House ballroom alongside George Washington

$44.7051.55
ukenru
04:37 PM • 1972 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the status of national shrines of the Ukrainian people
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 23427 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 27098 views
Stung by a bee: how to distinguish ordinary swelling from an allergic reaction and when help is needed
August 15, 10:55 AM • 26574 views
Europe is working on its own format for peace talks on Ukraine amid concerns over Trump - NYT
August 15, 10:00 AM • 24951 views
In Kyiv, farewell was held for family killed by Russian strike in PukhivkaPhoto
August 15, 09:31 AM • 34438 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions
August 15, 08:52 AM • 20776 views
Zelenskyy confirmed the strike using "Flamingo" on a "Roscosmos" enterprise and moreVideo
August 15, 07:20 AM • 35357 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summit
August 14, 08:59 PM • 101576 views
Russian forces have withdrawn from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — Committee of Russian OfficersPhoto
August 14, 07:13 PM • 61803 views
"Welcome back, Colonel!" — people in Kyiv bid farewell to Yevhen KonovaletsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
1.1m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
UAE vessel attacked again in the Strait of HormuzAugust 15, 07:31 AM • 3046 views
The plant in Samara was hit by Flamingo – confirmation has emerged PhotoVideoAugust 15, 07:43 AM • 11397 views
Earthquake shook Spain's Granada - emergency declaredVideoAugust 15, 07:50 AM • 6226 views
General Staff confirmed strike on "Progress" rocket and space center in Samara and "Savasleyka" airfieldAugust 15, 09:38 AM • 5074 views
Poland held the largest military parade in its history, while the authorities called on people to be prepared for warVideo01:52 PM • 3596 views
Publications
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 23436 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 34441 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 35359 views
Ukraine will transfer Russian T-72 tanks to foreign museums: what is known about the vehicles and how many of these tanks the Russian Federation has lostPhotoAugust 14, 02:43 PM • 41724 views
How to freeze berries properly for the winter: simple rules to preserve their taste and shape for a long timePhotoAugust 14, 02:05 PM • 45657 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Indonesia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 26262 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 64513 views
Travis Kelce shared details of his wedding to Taylor Swift and called it the best night of his lifePhotoAugust 12, 10:15 PM • 60528 views
Rihanna showed rare photos with all three of her children in BarbadosPhotoAugust 12, 07:57 AM • 77811 views
Cristiano Ronaldo married Georgina Rodríguez after 10 years of datingPhotoAugust 11, 08:18 PM • 71803 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Heating
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social

Trump used AI to show himself in a nonexistent White House ballroom alongside George Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1828 views

U.S. President Donald Trump showed an AI-generated video in which he walks with George Washington in a nonexistent ballroom. The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow construction of this $400 million ballroom.

Trump used AI to show himself in a nonexistent White House ballroom alongside George Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump posted a video created using artificial intelligence, showing him walking through a White House ballroom that does not currently exist, together with the first U.S. president, George Washington. Trump posted the video on his Truth Social page, UNN reports.

Details

In the generated footage, Trump and Washington walk through a hall with large chandeliers, columns, and festive decorations. The video presents the future ballroom as an already completed part of the White House complex.

Earlier, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of a $400 million ballroom.

The project has not yet been implemented. A U.S. appeals court previously blocked it due to the lack of the necessary approval from Congress.

Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of the White House ballroom to continue15.08.26, 15:46 • 2654 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
Truth Social
Supreme Court of the United States
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump