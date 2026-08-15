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Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of the White House ballroom to continue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15375 views

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for permission to build a $400 million ballroom. An appeals court previously blocked the project due to the lack of congressional approval.

Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of the White House ballroom to continue

The administration of President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to continue construction of the White House ballroom. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN

Details 

The administration of President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to continue construction of his $400 million White House ballroom after an appeals court ruled that the project had not received the necessary approval from Congress

- the publication writes. 

The Trump administration asked the justices to stay enforcement of the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia while the court prepares a full appeal to the Supreme Court.

In court filings, Justice Department lawyers repeated Trump's claim that the ballroom project is necessary for security, citing multiple assassination attempts against Trump; the lawyers described the project as "vital to national security."

Addition

On Friday, August 7, the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that halted above-ground construction of the proposed White House ballroom project, which replaced the demolished East Wing.

The previous decision, as Fox News points out, allowed work to continue on underground facilities for national security and permitted certain security measures, and the higher court also upheld that decision.

After the court's decision in the United States to halt construction of the White House ballroom, the country's president, Donald Trump, said that an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court would be filed immediately. 

The U.S. Department of Justice again asked a federal court to overturn the ban blocking the implementation of President Donald Trump's project to build a ballroom near the White House. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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