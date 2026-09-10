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China threatened the United States with a response over accusations of AI technology theft, but offered talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Beijing denied U.S. accusations that Chinese companies had distilled AI models. China offered talks but threatened countermeasures.

China threatened the United States with a response over accusations of AI technology theft, but offered talks

China has stated its readiness to begin talks with the United States on artificial intelligence, while threatening countermeasures in the event of new restrictions against Chinese technology companies. Bloomberg reports this, citing China's Ministry of Commerce, writes UNN.

Details

Beijing's statement came after U.S. intelligence agencies accused leading Chinese AI companies of systematically obtaining knowledge from American models through so-called distillation. Chinese authorities called the accusations unfounded.

China is ready to hold constructive and professional talks with the United States through dialogue based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, cooperation, and mutually beneficial outcomes

– the ministry said.

Beijing threatened countermeasures

At the same time, the Chinese side warned that it would respond if Washington used the allegations of model distillation to impose measures against companies from the PRC.

U.S. intelligence agencies, including the NSA and FBI, accused DeepSeek, Moonshot, Alibaba, MiniMax, StepFun, and Z.AI of engaging in this practice. Beijing, for its part, claims that distillation is a common method used by AI developers in various countries to train models.

The dispute escalated ahead of the expected second summit this year between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Artificial intelligence remains one of the key areas of technological rivalry between the two countries.

China rejected U.S. accusations of harmful AI development ahead of the Trump–Xi meeting09.09.26, 18:41 • 3218 views

Stepan Haftko

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