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Drapatyi canceled more than 30 outdated General Staff orders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi suspended the validity of more than 30 outdated General Staff orders. This eliminated unnecessary reporting and longstanding requirements.

Drapatyi canceled more than 30 outdated General Staff orders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi recently canceled more than 30 General Staff orders that do not meet modern requirements. This was reported by Vitalii Sarantsev, head of the communications department of the 14th Army Corps, according to UNN

By the way, the fact that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi recently rid the military of a heap of old bureaucratic junk somehow went largely unnoticed, halting the effect of more than three dozen outdated orders of the General Staff. Why is this good news? Because long-expired instructions that had existed only on paper for years, demanding formal reports, "tick boxes" and "tables," were sent to the scrap heap 

- Sarantsev wrote. 

He noted that old training programs, outdated firing courses and physical-training concepts dating back a decade had been canceled, as had dozens of interim documents on amendments that only cluttered the Armed Forces’ regulatory framework. In many respects, legal conflicts between the actual training standards crystallized during the full-scale war and the outdated requirements dating from the 2016–2020 ATO/JFO era were eliminated.

Field commanders are no longer required to complete reports or conduct activities according to standards and guidelines from 8–10 years ago that have lost their practical relevance in modern warfare. This frees up their time for actual work rather than poking around in outdated paperwork and procedures. This really is a major "autumn cleanup." The army is getting rid of outdated ballast so it can work faster, more modernly and without unnecessary bureaucracy 

- Sarantsev added. 

We remind you 

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi published the principles according to which he will lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, these concern rotations, terms of service and the procedure for discharge.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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