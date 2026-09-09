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EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The EU Court rejected Hungary's lawsuit against the use of windfall profits from frozen Russian assets for military support to Ukraine. Budapest has repeatedly challenged the financing mechanism.

EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - Reuters

The General Court of the European Union rejected Hungary’s lawsuit against the EU decision to use windfall profits from the frozen assets of Russia’s central bank for the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The decision was made on Wednesday, September 9, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The EU General Court-the bloc’s second-highest judicial body-stated that it was not authorized to hear the case. Hungary had sought to challenge the European Union’s decision to direct windfall profits from frozen Russian assets toward military support for Ukraine, but the court dismissed the lawsuit.

Additionally

This is not Hungary’s first attempt to challenge the mechanism for financing Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. Budapest had already filed a lawsuit with the EU court against the Council of the EU’s decision to direct nearly all proceeds from the taxation of profits from frozen assets through the European Peace Facility, which compensates member states for the costs of military assistance to Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that Budapest opposes an accelerated process for any candidate country to join the European Union. Accordingly, this also applies to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Hungarian authorities, led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, condemned Russia’s aggression and supported Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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