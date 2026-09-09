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In central Warsaw, a Polish man beat a Ukrainian tourist and was placed under arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

The 33-year-old Polish man struck a 20-year-old Ukrainian at a crossing, causing him to lose consciousness. The court remanded the attacker in custody for three months.

In central Warsaw, a Polish man beat a Ukrainian tourist and was placed under arrest

In central Warsaw, a Polish man attacked a 20-year-old Ukrainian for no reason. The victim lost consciousness and fell to the ground. The entire incident was captured by a surveillance camera: the attacker was detained just a few minutes later, reports the Warsaw District Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the man attacked a 20-year-old Ukrainian citizen at a pedestrian crossing. The attacker punched him in the head. The blow was so powerful that the victim briefly lost consciousness. Passersby provided him with assistance.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 33-year-old Polish citizen. He was charged, and his conduct was classified as a hooligan offense. The court ruled that the suspect would spend the next three months in custody.

It was also established that during questioning, the man did not give a reason for his behavior. In the past, he had convictions for similar crimes, namely: he had attacked an elderly woman in a similar manner, for which he served a prison sentence.

His victim at the time was an 86-year-old woman, whom he kicked twice in the back, causing her to fall and sustain head injuries. Several days later, he threatened to kill another random woman. He was quickly located and detained by police officers from the city center. Ultimately, the court sentenced him to nearly a year in prison

- the police statement said.

In this case, based on the evidence collected, the 33-year-old man was charged with creating a direct danger of loss of life or serious harm to a person's health, as well as causing an injury to a bodily organ that lasted no longer than 7 days. The victim's testimony indicates that he had never seen the attacker before and had come to Poland as a tourist for several days.

The court granted the motion of the Warsaw prosecutor's office, imposing pretrial detention on the suspect for a period of three months. The suspect's conduct was classified as a hooligan offense. In such a case, the court may impose a more severe punishment.

Recall

In Radom, eight men attacked three Ukrainians, who suffered head and facial injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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