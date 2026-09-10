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The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

Washington called the Financial Times report fake. Trump continues to trust Witkoff and Kushner to conduct negotiations on Ukraine.

The White House denied reports of a possible replacement of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks on Ukraine

The White House denied a Financial Times report that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration was allegedly considering removing Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner from negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington said that Trump fully trusts them to conduct negotiations on behalf of the United States, UNN reports.

Details

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stressed that the administration had not refused to comment on the FT article. According to her, the publication released the article before the deadline given for a response, after which it wrote that the White House had declined to comment.

This entire story is a complete fake news story, based on the words of anonymous "sources" at a low level who have no idea what they are talking about. None of these alleged conversations are taking place

– the White House said in a statement.

Trump continues to trust Witkoff and Kushner

The White House said that Witkoff and Kushner continue to work toward reaching a peace agreement, and that the U.S. president "fully trusts them to lead negotiations on behalf of the United States."

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing five informed sources, reported that the White House was considering reducing Witkoff’s and Kushner’s involvement in the negotiations, while CIA Director John Ratcliffe could take on a more prominent role. The White House categorically denied these claims.

Witkoff and Kushner may be replaced by the CIA director in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations09.09.26, 23:21 • 7122 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
John Ratcliffe
Financial Times
White House
Donald Trump
United States