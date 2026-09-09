Russia produces more missiles than the war in Ukraine requires — Pistorius does not rule out Moscow preparing for future conflicts
Kyiv • UNN
Russia may be able to produce 150 short- and medium-range missiles every month, but directs only 80 of them at Ukraine. Pistorius sees this as preparation\r\nfor new conflicts.
Russia's arms production volumes significantly exceed those necessary to wage the war in Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated this while speaking in the Bundestag, adding that this indicates preparations for future conflicts, UNN reports, citing DW.
"On average, only 80 of the 150 short- and medium-range missiles that Russia can produce each month are sent to Ukraine," Pistorius said.
In addition
In April, Pistorius presented Germany's new military strategy, in which the Russian Federation was named the main threat. The head of Germany's Defense Ministry promised to make the Bundeswehr the strongest conventional army in Europe.
We remind you
The American defense startup Covenant plans to begin mass production of low-cost cruise missiles in Germany in early 2027 to meet demand from European countries seeking to purchase long-range weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia.