The IMF is considering reforming pandemic response financing following the Ebola outbreak in the Congo

$44.470.1051.680.11
ukenru
04:39 AM • 24985 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
04:31 AM • 27474 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
04:22 AM • 23137 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
04:05 AM • 15939 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
03:49 AM • 15469 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
02:16 AM • 15165 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
01:37 AM • 15096 views
A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysisPhoto
01:18 AM • 10671 views
The United States said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers
12:57 AM • 9692 views
Sybiga called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and impose sanctions on the production of Russian missiles
September 8, 11:55 PM • 10514 views
Production of Ukrainian "Bars" missile drones with a range of up to 1,000 km is being launched in Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.1m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 23473 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 25529 views
The world’s largest cruise ship has been launched in FinlandSeptember 8, 11:17 PM • 6318 views
A 4,600-year-old board game was found in IranSeptember 9, 12:07 AM • 4196 views
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live01:05 AM • 21119 views
Publications
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expense06:00 AM • 988 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 31842 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 32949 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 37766 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 38793 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to live01:05 AM • 21254 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 25689 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 23609 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 85439 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 80660 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Brent Crude

The IMF is considering reforming pandemic response financing following the Ebola outbreak in the Congo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

The IMF is discussing financing pandemic preparedness in the Congo following the Ebola outbreak. A total of 6,686 cases have been confirmed, and 3,226 people have died.

The IMF is considering reforming pandemic response financing following the Ebola outbreak in the Congo

The International Monetary Fund is considering including pandemic preparedness and response reforms in its financing program for the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The reason is the rapid spread of Ebola, which exposed weaknesses in the financing of the country's healthcare system, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Congo, together with the WHO and the World Bank, is working on measures that could be included in the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility. In particular, the parties are discussing the creation of a separate financing strategy for pandemic prevention and response.

Health shocks in the DRC are more of a recurring than an exceptional phenomenon

– the IMF said, pointing to regular outbreaks of Ebola, cholera, measles, and other diseases.

IMF warns of risks to the economy

The fund considers the Congo's epidemic preparedness system to be "fragmented and incomplete." Cuts in international aid have further weakened the country's ability to detect and contain new outbreaks.

As of September 6, the number of confirmed Ebola cases had reached 6,686, of which 3,226 had resulted in death. The epidemic has spread to 6 provinces and remains uncontrolled.

According to estimates by the Congo and its partners, approximately $1.3 billion is needed to contain the outbreak over the next 6 months. The IMF warns that a prolonged epidemic could increase government spending and harm trade, transport, agriculture, and the logistics of the mining industry.

Congo received more than 16,000 doses of vaccine amid the fastest Ebola outbreak in history23.08.26, 04:37 • 5439 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyHealthNews of the World
Ebola
International Monetary Fund
World Bank
World Health Organization
Democratic Republic of the Congo