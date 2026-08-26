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08:38 AM • 12199 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22715 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15553 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18755 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21844 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27075 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22619 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18593 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Ebola

A dangerous infectious disease with a high fatality rate
Ebola virus is the common name for five species of the genus Ebolavirus within the Filoviridae family. The virus was named after the Ebola River in Africa, where it was first isolated in 1976. Patients with Ebola experience hemorrhagic fever. The disease is characterized by a high fatality rate—up to 90%. The pathogen is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or secretions of an infected person or animal. Fruit bats are considered the natural reservoir of the virus. The largest outbreak of the infection occurred in 2014–2016 in West Africa.
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Ebola responders were chased with machetes, while the outbreak in Congo has already spread across an area larger than FrancePhoto

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ebola has infected more than 5,500 people and claimed 2,642 lives. Attacks, strikes, and refusal to isolate are complicating the response.

Health • August 24, 04:32 AM • 4255 views
Congo received more than 16,000 doses of vaccine amid the fastest Ebola outbreak in history

The Democratic Republic of the Congo received its first batch of vaccines amid an outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus. In six provinces, 5,375 cases and 2,557 deaths were recorded.

Health • August 23, 01:37 AM • 5133 views
A biolaboratory complex was created on an island: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says that Russia is experimenting with viruses in the middle of a reservoir

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia created a secret complex on an island in Tver Oblast for experiments with dangerous pathogens. The intelligence service warned of the risk of contamination of the reservoir and epidemics.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 01:20 PM • 4695 views
The Trump administration fears that AI could facilitate the creation of biological weapons

The Trump administration has cut its biosecurity team, but is now analyzing AI risks related to the creation of pathogens. Specialists are studying billions of antibody mutations to protect against pandemics and biological attacks.

News of the World • August 17, 10:16 PM • 12816 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo is spreading rapidly — health workers cannot keep up with contact tracing

In eastern DR Congo, 60–70% of new Ebola cases are being detected outside contact monitoring. The outbreak has claimed more than 2,200 lives, and the UN has allocated $30.5 million.

Health • August 15, 07:27 PM • 6121 views
Ebola in the Congo is getting out of control – WHO warns of a record number of victims

The Ebola outbreak in the Congo could become the deadliest in history. More than 4,300 cases have been recorded, of which over 2,000 were fatal.

Health • August 12, 10:37 PM • 4262 views
More than 2,000 Ebola deaths recorded in Congo

A total of 4,381 confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in Congo, including 2,011 deaths. The outbreak, declared in May, is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which there are no approved vaccines.

Health • August 11, 08:00 AM • 4722 views
In Congo, more than 300 passengers were checked after a suspected Ebola case on a river vessel

Medical workers examined more than 300 passengers on a river vessel near Kinshasa after the death of a man suspected of having Ebola. Samples were taken from four people with symptoms for testing.

Health • August 6, 10:37 PM • 8668 views
In Congo, medical workers fighting the Ebola outbreak took to the streets to protest unpaid salariesPhoto

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, dozens of medical workers fighting Ebola took to the streets to protest unpaid salaries, leaving their workplaces. They had not received payments since the outbreak was declared in May, disrupting the provision of care.

Health • August 6, 12:51 PM • 4095 views
In Congo, the number of Ebola cases has risen to 3,200, and the death toll to 1,400

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola cases has risen to 3,200, including 1,405 deaths. The data was published by government sources on Sunday.

News of the World • July 27, 02:42 PM • 3847 views
In Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola cases approaches 3000

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed cases of Ebola virus infection has risen to nearly 3000. More than 1,300 people have died from the disease, and there is no effective vaccine against the strain.

Health • July 25, 10:54 PM • 4398 views
Ebola death toll in Congo exceeds 1,000

The number of Ebola deaths in the DRC has reached 1,033, with 2,536 confirmed cases. The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no approved vaccine.

Health • July 24, 07:15 AM • 4288 views
The number of victims of the Ebola outbreak in the DRC has risen to 930, among the dead are dozens of medical workers

In the DRC, the number of deaths from Ebola has reached 930, with 37 new deaths recorded in a day. WHO warns of the rapid spread of the Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no vaccine.

Health • July 21, 01:39 AM • 4337 views
The US has temporarily banned its citizens from returning from Congo due to the Ebola outbreak

The Trump administration has imposed temporary restrictions on the return of Americans from Congo due to the Ebola outbreak. US citizens must spend 21 days in a third country before departure.

Health • July 14, 05:00 AM • 6164 views
Ebola outbreak in Congo becomes the fastest in history and continues to gain momentum

The Ebola virus outbreak in the eastern DRC has become the fastest-growing in history. Nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of infection have been reported, 702 of which have resulted in death.

Health • July 13, 11:56 PM • 4583 views
Ebola patients flee hospitals in Congo amid hunger crisis

In the DRC, more than 150 Ebola patients have fled treatment centers in search of food. The outbreak has affected nearly 900 people, more than a quarter of whom have died.

Health • June 19, 04:59 AM • 6205 views
UN warns of worsening hunger situation in 13 regions of the world

FAO and WFP predict an intensification of the food crisis in 13 regions by November 2026. Acute hunger threatens 266 million people due to conflicts.

News of the World • June 17, 10:59 PM • 4050 views
G7 to coordinate response to Ebola outbreak in Africa – Costa

The G7 is mobilizing resources and personnel to combat Ebola in Congo and Uganda. António Costa emphasized the importance of international coordination of efforts.

Health • June 15, 02:03 PM • 4163 views
Ebola outbreak reaches IDP camp in DR Congo - first deaths recorded

The first Ebola deaths among displaced persons have been recorded at the Kpangba camp. Due to poor sanitation and high population density, there is a risk of the virus spreading rapidly.

Health • June 12, 01:53 PM • 4919 views
Protests erupt in Kenya over construction of Ebola quarantine center

Clashes occurred in Nanyuki over U. S. plans to build a center for Ebola patients. There are injuries and dozens of detainees.

News of the World • June 9, 10:38 PM • 3701 views
Entry may be restricted during the 2026 World Cup: US urged Europe to more actively counter the spread of Ebola from Africa

The US is calling on Europe to restrict entry from Africa due to an Ebola outbreak. Otherwise, Washington will tighten travel rules for Europeans traveling to America.

Sports • June 9, 07:16 PM • 5231 views
WHO Chief Urges Uganda to Lift Border Restrictions with Congo Amid Ebola Outbreak

The head of the WHO called the closing of borders an ineffective method of fighting Ebola. He urged Uganda to lift entry restrictions from neighboring Congo.

Health • June 9, 01:57 AM • 4460 views
Ebola outbreak in Africa could exceed the scale of the 2014 epidemic - WHO

In East Africa, 471 cases of Ebola and 82 deaths have been confirmed. Most of the patients are in Congo, while 19 fatalities have been recorded in neighboring Uganda.

Health • June 6, 05:04 PM • 11096 views
WHO Chief Admits Setback in Fight Against Ebola Outbreak in Congo

Congo has confirmed 344 cases of Ebola and 60 deaths due to the spread of the virus. The WHO chief urged against travel restrictions to ensure an effective response.

Health • June 4, 04:40 AM • 4467 views
Two people killed in Kenya during protests over U.S. Ebola center - Reuters

In Kenya, two people were killed during protests against a U. S. quarantine center. A court has suspended construction of the Ebola facility until June 23.

News of the World • June 2, 09:52 AM • 3601 views
Sterile burials of Ebola victims sparked protests and attacks on clinics in Congo

In Congo, attacks on clinics have begun due to the ban on traditional burial rites for Ebola victims. Relatives of the deceased are protesting against sterile procedures.

Health • June 1, 09:37 PM • 3871 views