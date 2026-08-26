Ebola
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ebola has infected more than 5,500 people and claimed 2,642 lives. Attacks, strikes, and refusal to isolate are complicating the response.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo received its first batch of vaccines amid an outbreak of the Bundibugyo virus. In six provinces, 5,375 cases and 2,557 deaths were recorded.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia created a secret complex on an island in Tver Oblast for experiments with dangerous pathogens. The intelligence service warned of the risk of contamination of the reservoir and epidemics.
The Trump administration has cut its biosecurity team, but is now analyzing AI risks related to the creation of pathogens. Specialists are studying billions of antibody mutations to protect against pandemics and biological attacks.
In eastern DR Congo, 60–70% of new Ebola cases are being detected outside contact monitoring. The outbreak has claimed more than 2,200 lives, and the UN has allocated $30.5 million.
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo could become the deadliest in history. More than 4,300 cases have been recorded, of which over 2,000 were fatal.
A total of 4,381 confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in Congo, including 2,011 deaths. The outbreak, declared in May, is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which there are no approved vaccines.
Medical workers examined more than 300 passengers on a river vessel near Kinshasa after the death of a man suspected of having Ebola. Samples were taken from four people with symptoms for testing.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, dozens of medical workers fighting Ebola took to the streets to protest unpaid salaries, leaving their workplaces. They had not received payments since the outbreak was declared in May, disrupting the provision of care.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola cases has risen to 3,200, including 1,405 deaths. The data was published by government sources on Sunday.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed cases of Ebola virus infection has risen to nearly 3000. More than 1,300 people have died from the disease, and there is no effective vaccine against the strain.
The number of Ebola deaths in the DRC has reached 1,033, with 2,536 confirmed cases. The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no approved vaccine.
In the DRC, the number of deaths from Ebola has reached 930, with 37 new deaths recorded in a day. WHO warns of the rapid spread of the Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no vaccine.
The Trump administration has imposed temporary restrictions on the return of Americans from Congo due to the Ebola outbreak. US citizens must spend 21 days in a third country before departure.
The Ebola virus outbreak in the eastern DRC has become the fastest-growing in history. Nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of infection have been reported, 702 of which have resulted in death.
In the DRC, more than 150 Ebola patients have fled treatment centers in search of food. The outbreak has affected nearly 900 people, more than a quarter of whom have died.
FAO and WFP predict an intensification of the food crisis in 13 regions by November 2026. Acute hunger threatens 266 million people due to conflicts.
The G7 is mobilizing resources and personnel to combat Ebola in Congo and Uganda. António Costa emphasized the importance of international coordination of efforts.
The first Ebola deaths among displaced persons have been recorded at the Kpangba camp. Due to poor sanitation and high population density, there is a risk of the virus spreading rapidly.
Clashes occurred in Nanyuki over U. S. plans to build a center for Ebola patients. There are injuries and dozens of detainees.
The US is calling on Europe to restrict entry from Africa due to an Ebola outbreak. Otherwise, Washington will tighten travel rules for Europeans traveling to America.
The head of the WHO called the closing of borders an ineffective method of fighting Ebola. He urged Uganda to lift entry restrictions from neighboring Congo.
In East Africa, 471 cases of Ebola and 82 deaths have been confirmed. Most of the patients are in Congo, while 19 fatalities have been recorded in neighboring Uganda.
Congo has confirmed 344 cases of Ebola and 60 deaths due to the spread of the virus. The WHO chief urged against travel restrictions to ensure an effective response.
In Kenya, two people were killed during protests against a U. S. quarantine center. A court has suspended construction of the Ebola facility until June 23.
In Congo, attacks on clinics have begun due to the ban on traditional burial rites for Ebola victims. Relatives of the deceased are protesting against sterile procedures.