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“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2450 views

According to the former British prime minister, Ukraine must inflict serious damage on Russian infrastructure, using drones and Flamingo missiles.

“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian Federation

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that Ukraine should continue putting pressure on Russia, in particular by striking its infrastructure. According to him, Ukraine has the necessary capabilities for this — namely, drones and Flamingo missiles. He stated this in an interview with Forbes Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The problem is Putin. He is not going to stop the war until the pressure becomes much greater. Ukrainians are applying pressure heroically. You are using some of the Fire Point capabilities for deep strikes that I saw today... Also, at the front, Russia lost a record 42,000 people in July and August

 - Boris Johnson said.

In his opinion, Putin will not win this war, but believes that it is better to continue it.

Therefore, continuing to put pressure on him is the only thing that can be done. I am afraid Ukraine will have another very difficult winter. But now you could try to inflict the same pain on Moscow and St. Petersburg

- the former British prime minister believes.

Boris Johnson also drew attention to the capabilities of Ukrainian long-range weapons. According to him, Ukraine could inflict serious damage on Russian infrastructure.

You can do this. With these drones and Flamingo missiles, as well as your other capabilities, you could inflict serious damage on Russia's infrastructure and put many things out of operation. Why not? Especially if the Russians are going to attack civilian targets in Ukraine

- the former prime minister emphasized.

In his opinion, Putin will not force Ukraine to capitulate.

Putin must understand that this war is foolish. And he will not force Ukraine to capitulate or conquer it. On the contrary, he is making Ukraine much more patriotic and determined in its resistance. Putin needs to understand this

- Boris Johnson added.

Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.11.09.26, 12:35 • 11110 views

Background

Ukraine changed its approach to long-range strikes on Russian territory. Whereas previously the main objective was to destroy oil refineries and fuel infrastructure, today Ukraine's strategy is increasingly focused on systematically destroying the entire economy that supports Russia's war machine. This concerns not only the energy sector, but also logistics, the financial sector, and enterprises that support the operation of the military-industrial complex.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian troops have struck more than 15 Russian oil refineries; some of them came under repeated strikes and ceased operations. Ukraine continues to strike Russian oil-refining facilities, and this has already led to a sharp spike in fuel prices in Russia and shortages.

In particular, during the night of September 12–13, drones struck the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This plant processes 5.2 million tonnes of crude feedstock (oil and gas condensate) per year. The refinery's main products are gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, jet fuel, and vacuum gas oil. The refinery is involved in supplying fuel to Russian military forces. The facility has been attacked by drones repeatedly. This occurred in April and May 2024, December 2025, and January and June 2026.

Denys Shtilerman, co-founder of Fire Point, a company that manufactures attack drones, reported that the Slavyansk refinery was attacked specifically by Fire Point drones.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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