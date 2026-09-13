Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on his former press secretary Yulia Mendel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Office of the President, the restrictions have been imposed on 10 Russian and Ukrainian individuals who disseminate disinformation and Russian propaganda and support Russia’s aggressive policy toward Ukraine. In particular, sanctions have been imposed on Yulia Mendel.

Among the restrictions imposed on Mendel:

1) deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other forms of recognition;

2) asset blocking – the temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as assets with respect to which such person may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) take actions identical in substance to exercising the right to dispose of them;

3) restrictions on trade operations (complete cessation);

4) restrictions, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete cessation);

5) prevention of the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine;

6) suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations;

7) termination or suspension of licenses and other permits, the obtaining (possession) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity, including termination or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil;

8) prohibition on participation in the privatization and lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests;

9) prohibition on public and defense procurement of goods, works and services from legal entities—residents of a foreign state that are state-owned and legal entities whose share capital is owned by a foreign state, as well as public and defense procurement from other business entities that sell goods, works and services originating in a foreign state to which sanctions have been applied under this Law;

The sanctions will be imposed for 10 years.

"Was ready to give up Donbas": Mendel gave a scandalous interview about Zelenskyy, Putin, and the war in Ukraine. The OP reacted

We would add

Yulia Mendel became Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s spokesperson in July 2019, shortly after he took office as President, reportedly as a result of a competition.

Before that, at various times she worked for the ICTV, Espreso, 112 Ukraine and Inter television channels. She also collaborated with The New York Times and Politico.

While working as spokesperson, she became involved in various, sometimes scandalous, situations several times. In particular, because of her social media posts and her conduct toward certain journalists.

Zelenskyy dismissed Mendel from her position on July 9, 2021.