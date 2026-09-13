Russians struck a passenger train near the border with Poland

Russia has attacked the railway for the second consecutive time. In particular, Russian forces struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland; no one was injured. Ukrzaliznytsia reports this, UNN reports.

Details

For the second day in a row, the enemy has been attacking the railway. Today, in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland, the enemy struck the locomotive of a passenger train - the post says.

According to the available information, a monitoring group warned the train crew about the threat in advance, thanks to which no one was injured. A video of the strike has appeared online.

We continue to monitor air threats, ensure the movement of trains, and take maximum measures to ensure the safety of passengers and railway workers - Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

We remind you

On September 12, Russian drones hit railway facilities in Lutsk and Fastiv; passengers were evacuated.