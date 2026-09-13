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Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 1.506 million military personnel — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1,520 military personnel and equipment. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,506,900 personnel.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 1.506 million military personnel — General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,506,900 military personnel. In the past day alone, Russia lost another 1,520 personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As of September 13, the enemy's total losses also amount to 12,344 tanks, 25,330 armored combat vehicles, 49,678 artillery systems, 2,120 MLRS, and 1,635 air defense systems.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 8 armored combat vehicles, 2,142 UAVs, and 17 enemy NKKs.

Russian troops also lost 410 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 5 pieces of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia's losses amount to 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, and 2 submarines. The General Staff noted that the data is being уточнено.

As a reminder

According to the General Staff, Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years.

In July, the Russian Federation suffered record losses in manpower since the beginning of 2026 - General Staff02.08.26, 02:46 • 15071 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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