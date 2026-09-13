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Ukrnafta is installing gabions around gas stations in Kyiv due to the threat of attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The gabions are intended to contain debris after drone strikes and reduce the affected area. The company is preparing additional security measures.

Ukrnafta is installing gabions around gas stations in Kyiv due to the threat of attacks

The Ukrnafta filling station network has begun installing gabions around its filling station complexes in Kyiv. This was reported by the company’s Chairman of the Board, Bohdan Kukura, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the protective structures are being installed, in particular, along highways and pedestrian paths. In the event that Russian drones strike the territory of a filling station complex, the gabions are intended to contain fragments within the perimeter and reduce the external impact zone.

This, in turn, will reduce risks to pedestrians and vehicles that may be nearby during an enemy attack

- Kukura explained.

He added that Ukrnafta is preparing additional security measures, which it will announce later.

We remind you

Ukrnafta network filling stations suspend operations during an air raid alert due to the threat of Russian attacks.

russia carried out one of the largest-scale attacks on "Ukrnafta", damaging seven production facilities07.08.26, 16:33 • 12018 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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