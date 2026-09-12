How many ballistic missiles does Russia produce each month? Zelenskyy gives the figure

Russia produces 140 ballistic missiles per month. According to NATO standards, to shoot down 140 missiles, 280 ballistic missile interceptors are needed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Deutsche Welle in an interview, reports UNN.

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Even 100 missiles is a huge challenge. But that is what I want: to have 100–120 interceptors for the harsh, cold months ahead. We could get them from the United States from existing stockpiles or directly from production - Zelenskyy noted.

The president added that there is the political will in the United States to help Ukraine and sell these interceptors, but production volumes are not yet large enough.

This means that the option of using existing stockpiles remains. Will the Americans be ready to provide us with something from their warehouses? I don't know. We will see - he emphasized.

At the same time, Ukraine is in dialogue with countries in the Middle East.

There may also be a certain package—not a very large one—from the Europeans. And with all due respect to the Europeans—they have helped a great deal, and we appreciate it—they need to share these missiles to help save lives - Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's response