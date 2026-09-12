$44.5551.76
ukenru
01:28 PM • 13562 views
The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near TaganrogVideo
01:15 PM • 14744 views
Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami
01:04 PM • 11021 views
Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger trainVideo
12:18 PM • 14483 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
11:32 AM • 16524 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
10:47 AM • 16207 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
10:38 AM • 13457 views
The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories
10:15 AM • 12272 views
Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy
September 12, 08:59 AM • 15370 views
In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued
September 12, 08:52 AM • 14402 views
Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
98%
750mm
Popular news
Diesel at Ukrainian filling stations has reached UAH 100 per liter, and gasoline continues to rise in priceSeptember 12, 06:04 AM • 13684 views
Ukraine’s Armed Forces may have eliminated the Russian salient near Lyman and pushed back Russian forces – ISWSeptember 12, 06:18 AM • 15842 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 25820 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 27144 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 16191 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 27218 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 59032 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 60734 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 81299 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 90578 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mohammed bin Salman
Hanno Pevkur
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Iran
Lutsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhoto12:30 PM • 9452 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift10:44 AM • 11293 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 16265 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 25895 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 38760 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Pantsir missile system
Mi-8
The Times
Social network

How many ballistic missiles does Russia produce each month? Zelenskyy gives the figure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Russia produces 140 ballistic missiles every month; 280 missiles are needed to intercept them. Ukraine is asking for assistance from the United States, Europe and the countries of the Middle East.

How many ballistic missiles does Russia produce each month? Zelenskyy gives the figure

Russia produces 140 ballistic missiles per month. According to NATO standards, to shoot down 140 missiles, 280 ballistic missile interceptors are needed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Deutsche Welle in an interview, reports UNN.

Details

Even 100 missiles is a huge challenge. But that is what I want: to have 100–120 interceptors for the harsh, cold months ahead. We could get them from the United States from existing stockpiles or directly from production

- Zelenskyy noted.

The president added that there is the political will in the United States to help Ukraine and sell these interceptors, but production volumes are not yet large enough.

This means that the option of using existing stockpiles remains. Will the Americans be ready to provide us with something from their warehouses? I don't know. We will see

- he emphasized.

At the same time, Ukraine is in dialogue with countries in the Middle East.

There may also be a certain package—not a very large one—from the Europeans. And with all due respect to the Europeans—they have helped a great deal, and we appreciate it—they need to share these missiles to help save lives

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's response12.09.26, 15:18 • 14489 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine