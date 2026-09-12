Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky

40-year-old American singer Lady Gaga and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have become parents. This is the couple’s first child together, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Lady Gaga and Polansky got engaged more than 2 years ago and publicly announced their relationship back in 2020. The couple had repeatedly discussed starting a family even before the birth of their first child

The singer previously admitted that motherhood had been one of her main goals in life.

I would like to do many things. All of these possibilities are open. But more than anything, I want to become a mother. I hope that will be my next major role – Gaga said in 2025.

At the same time, the artist said that she had certain concerns about motherhood and how she would balance it with her career. According to her, she and Polansky want to give their children the opportunity to decide for themselves who they want to be, without imposing on them the lifestyle of celebrity parents.

The couple has not yet disclosed the newborn’s name, sex, or other details.

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