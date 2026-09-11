More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland plan to return home — survey

51% of Ukrainian refugees currently living in Poland intend to return to their homeland. This is shown by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating Group, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, the majority of those surveyed are postponing this step until the end of the war.

In the near future, 8% are ready to return, and 43% after the war. A total of 26% do not plan to return, while 23% cannot give a definite answer. The key condition that would facilitate their return is security and stability in Ukraine — this was named by 71% of respondents - sociologists indicate.

It is also noted that Ukraine's economic development is important to 36% of Ukrainian refugees currently living in Poland.

"Employment prospects — 26%; the absence of domestic linguistic, religious and other conflicts — 21%. The development of social infrastructure and the opportunity to influence social change were each named by 12%; participation in the country's reconstruction and worsening living conditions abroad — 11% each," the report says.

Let us recall

In June and July, the number of Ukrainians with temporary protection status in Poland decreased by approximately 14,400 people. Overall, around 953,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection are currently in Poland.

Neither a flag nor parking spaces for Ukrainians — disputes have erupted in Poland over blue-and-yellow rectangles on the asphalt