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Neither a flag nor parking spaces for Ukrainians — disputes have erupted in Poland over blue-and-yellow rectangles on the asphalt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The blue-and-yellow rectangles mark Kiss & Ride zones for dropping off passengers. Parking here is limited to a few minutes and may be punishable by a fine.

Neither a flag nor parking spaces for Ukrainians — disputes have erupted in Poland over blue-and-yellow rectangles on the asphalt
A “Kiss and Ride” zone in Płock. Photo: Kamil Kovalenko

Blue-and-yellow rectangles resembling the flag of Ukraine have appeared in Poland on road shoulders near some educational institutions and in other public places. Rumors began spreading on social media that these were special parking spaces for Ukrainians’ cars. The Inpoland publication explained what this road-marking sign actually means and why it has absolutely nothing to do with Ukrainians, reports UNN.

Details

The other day, a blue-and-yellow rectangle resembling the Ukrainian flag appeared on the roadside near one of the local establishments in Płock. On the social network X, local public and political figure Kamil Kovalenko joked that these were "…special parking spaces for Ukrainians, and soon there will be even more of them."

The appearance of identical road markings near a school in Raszyn, Masovian Voivodeship, also sparked a wave of outrage online. Some Poles interpreted them as a gesture of solidarity or as parking spaces exclusively for Ukrainians. The Raszyn municipality responded that this was standard road marking intended to improve children’s safety.

What is a Kiss and Ride zone?

The blue-and-yellow rectangle on roads near educational institutions in Poland is an ordinary road-marking sign. In Poland, it is called the Kiss&Ride zone, which translates as "Kiss and go." This road marking is intended for short-term stops near schools, railway stations, metro stations, and other facilities.

The "Kiss and Ride" (K+R) zone allows a driver to quickly and safely drop off or pick up passengers and immediately continue driving, without causing traffic jams or blocking the movement of other cars. For educational institutions, it is convenient because it allows children to be dropped off near a school or kindergarten and the driver to continue on, without creating congestion on busy roads or inconveniencing other drivers.

The "Kiss and Ride" zone should not be confused with a car parking space. These zones are intended for the rapid turnover of vehicles, and a stop in such places should not exceed 1, 3, or 5 minutes. The permitted stopping time in such a specially designated place should be indicated on an accompanying sign installed next to the markings painted on the asphalt. Leaving a car in the K+R zone for an extended period or leaving the vehicle unattended may result in a fine from the municipal guard (Straż Miejska) or local police.

A "Zakaz postoju" sign—"No parking" (B-35)—with an additional "K+R" plate and a time limit must also be installed near the K+R zone: for example, Postój do 2 min or Postój do 5 min. In such places, the asphalt may simply be marked with the inscription "K+R" or with a colored pictogram to attract attention.

Recently, such "Kiss and Ride" zones were marked near a school on European Union Street in Raszyn. They operate here from 7:00 to 9:00, Monday through Friday. The relevant signs have not yet been installed because work on arranging the zones has not yet been completed.

"These spaces are intended for short stops to safely drop off or pick up children and improve traffic flow in the immediate vicinity of the school, reduce longer stops during peak hours, and improve student safety," — the Raszyn municipality explains.

What about other cities in Poland?

The blue-and-yellow pictogram marking short-term "Kiss and Ride" transport stops is used in many Polish cities. Such markings on road shoulders can be seen in Warsaw, Gdynia, Rzeszów, and elsewhere.

The yellow color emphasizes the short-term, temporary nature of the stop, while the blue indicates a designated zone, making it visible and easily recognizable to drivers.

"Kiss & Ride" is a simple solution: we pull up, safely drop off the passenger, and free the space for the next car," — the Raszyn municipality explains the convenience of using such zones.

In Gdynia, the local Road and Greenery Authority set up the short-term "Kiss & Ride" stopping spaces on 3 Maja Street near the Activity Centre for Older People back in 2020. In fact, the first such spaces here began to be established in 2019–2020 near schools on Grabowo, Kapitańska and Wiczlińska streets.

According to the Highway Code, the "Kiss and Ride" sign is B-35, which indicates a parking ban, and is used quite widely to specify the maximum time for which a car may be left in a particular place.

"The ‘Kiss and Ride’ signs began to be installed in Gdynia to encourage residents to use this form of dropping off and picking up passengers instead of driving around looking for a parking space," Marek Łucyk, then Deputy Mayor of Gdynia for Development, explained back in 2020.

In Gdańsk, seven "Kiss and Ride" zones appeared as early as May 2016. They were installed on the city's streets by the Public Transport Authority near the Młociny interchange station, the Wileński railway station, and the Kabaty, Wilanowska and Słodowiec metro stations.

The tradition of setting up short-term "Kiss & Ride" stopping spaces on streets came to Poland from the United States, the Netherlands and Australia. The "Kiss & Ride" zone has nothing whatsoever to do with Ukrainians. Poland respects and supports Ukrainians, but we are not a privileged caste here, as some Poles write on social media. Thus, "K+R" is simply a road-marking designation used to indicate a short-term vehicle stopping zone, not a place where Ukrainian cars stop.

Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic05.09.26, 10:18 • 21824 views

Antonina Tumanova

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