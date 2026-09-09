Two women wounded during the attack on the "Kyiv-Sumy" train have died in hospital

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
12:42 PM • 9316 views
Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW
08:54 AM • 18853 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
September 9, 06:47 AM • 30065 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
September 9, 06:18 AM • 28997 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 43766 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 43291 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 34922 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
September 9, 04:05 AM • 22919 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 9, 03:49 AM • 20075 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
September 9, 02:16 AM • 17619 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+27°
3.3m/s
28%
746mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world September 9, 04:00 AM • 15895 views
"ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of one of Russia's key oil refineries; the data was passed on to the Defense ForcesVideoSeptember 9, 04:47 AM • 15682 views
The IMF is considering reforming pandemic response financing following the Ebola outbreak in the CongoSeptember 9, 04:58 AM • 9676 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 32140 views
EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - Reuters11:44 AM • 6884 views
Publications
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 2102 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 32489 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 49231 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 49719 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 53400 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Aleksandar Vučić
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Poland
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 38958 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 40162 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 36177 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 93780 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 88592 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Two women wounded during the attack on the "Kyiv-Sumy" train have died in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2220 views

In Sumy, two women aged 60 and 79, who were wounded during the Russian attack on the Kyiv-Sumy train, have died. Two other victims are in serious condition.

Two women wounded during the attack on the "Kyiv-Sumy" train have died in hospital

Two people who were injured yesterday as a result of an enemy attack on a train in Sumy district have died in a hospital in Sumy. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

They were women aged 60 and 79. They sustained severe injuries. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save their lives, he said

- the statement reads.

Hryhorov added that two more people remain in serious condition.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, September 8, Russian forces attacked a Kyiv–Sumy train.

Also on Tuesday, September 8, the occupiers attacked a Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed08.09.26, 14:45 • 3324 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Sumy
Kyiv