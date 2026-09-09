Two women wounded during the attack on the "Kyiv-Sumy" train have died in hospital

Two people who were injured yesterday as a result of an enemy attack on a train in Sumy district have died in a hospital in Sumy. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

They were women aged 60 and 79. They sustained severe injuries. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save their lives, he said - the statement reads.

Hryhorov added that two more people remain in serious condition.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, September 8, Russian forces attacked a Kyiv–Sumy train.

Also on Tuesday, September 8, the occupiers attacked a Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed