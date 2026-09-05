Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic

In June and July, the number of Ukrainians with temporary protection status in Poland fell by approximately 14,400 people. Overall, around 953,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection currently reside in Poland. This was reported by UNN, citing Eurostat data reported by RMF24.

Details

"The latest Eurostat data clearly indicate that some Ukrainian refugees have recently been leaving Poland. In July alone, the number of Ukrainian citizens holding temporary protection status in Poland decreased by 8,110 and stands at 953,100. In June, 6,300 Ukrainian citizens benefiting from EU temporary protection left our country," the publication states.

It is noted that, at the same time, nearly 1.29 million people benefiting from protection were in Germany in June. In the Czech Republic, there were around 381,000 people at the end of June. The Czech Republic is increasingly becoming the choice of Ukrainian refugees who decide to leave Poland.

"High figures in the summary table for July were also recorded in Spain (272,300), Romania (219,400), and Slovakia (149,000).

These data come from a published update to the Eurostat database on people benefiting from temporary protection introduced in the European Union following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

We remind you

The number of recipients of temporary protection status in EU countries who left Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation exceeded 4.4 million people as of the end of June.