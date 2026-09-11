Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine

Hollywood actress and public activist Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her visits to Ukraine. She spoke about it in an interview with L'Officiel magazine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the celebrity, even during her years working for the UN, trips were never the agency’s responsibility. She added that she continued to organize and pay for humanitarian trips herself, while staying in touch with a number of international and local charitable organizations.

Jolie added that during such trips, it was fundamentally important for her not simply to visit a country, but to understand what was happening on the ground.

It depends on where you feel you can be useful - the actress said.

Reminder

Recently, Angelina Jolie was spotted at one of the restaurants in Poltava. She also visited the Spadkoyemets boxing club in Kharkiv.