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"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

MP Vadym Stolar has been granted bail of UAH 300 million without detention in the "Forrest Gump" case. The obligations will remain in effect until November 11.

"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine imposed a preventive measure on Member of Parliament Vadym Stolar in the form of bail of UAH 300 million, without detention, in the NABU and SAPO “Forrest Gump” case. This was reported by UNN, citing the press service of the HACC. 

On September 11, 2026, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of a NABU detective, approved by the Prosecutor General, and applied to the Member of Parliament of Ukraine a preventive measure in the form of bail amounting to UAH 300 million 

- the statement said. 

Stolar was subject to the following procedural obligations:

  • to appear upon every summons from a NABU detective, prosecutor, or court;
    • not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of a detective, prosecutor, or court;
      • to notify a NABU detective, prosecutor, or court of any change of residence;
        • to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the ruling;
          • to refrain from visiting the premises specified in the investigating judge’s ruling;
            • to deposit for safekeeping with the Central Interregional Department of the State Migration Service in Kyiv and the Kyiv region his passport (passports) for travel abroad and other documents authorizing departure from Ukraine and entry into Ukraine.

              The obligations imposed remain in effect until November 11, 2026, inclusive, but within the period of the pretrial investigation.

              Update

              The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video with more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation code-named “Forrest Gump” aimed at exposing a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are a current and a former member of parliament, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President. 

              The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President, who is a suspect in the “Forrest Gump” case. 

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
              Iryna Mudra
              Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
              National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
              Ukraine