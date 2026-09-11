There has not yet been a single hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean this season due to El Niño

Pic: CIRA/NOAA/AP

An unusually small number of storms has formed over the Atlantic this season, and the reason for this is the El Niño phenomenon, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Usually, by this time of year, three hurricanes and eight tropical storms heading toward the U.S. coast have already formed over the ocean.

However, only five storms have been recorded so far — "Arthur," "Bertha," "Cristobal," "Dolly" and "Edouard" — and not a single hurricane.

None of the storms reached hurricane strength, making this a record-breaking season, Sky News meteorologist Joanna Robinson notes.

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September is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to November 30.

During the period of satellite observations, the latest date on which the first Atlantic hurricane formed was September 11; this record was set in 2002 and 2013.

The National Hurricane Center reports that no storms are expected to develop over the next seven days.

The forecast for a less active season was made because of the "historic" El Niño phenomenon occurring in the Pacific Ocean.

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In the Atlantic, El Niño strengthens wind shear (a change in wind speed and direction with altitude), which can destroy storm systems before they develop into tropical storms or hurricanes.

The formation of storms is also hindered by dry, dust-laden air in the region.

At the same time, El Niño likely contributed to increased hurricane activity in the eastern Pacific.

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Fourteen tropical storms were recorded in this basin, five of which developed into hurricanes, including three major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

Last week, hurricanes "Lowell," "Karina" and "Marie" raged simultaneously in the central and eastern Pacific.

Hurricane "Lowell" caused significant damage to the western islands of the Hawaiian archipelago.